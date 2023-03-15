William I. Jr. Bowen Buys 670 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.