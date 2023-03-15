Robert Harris Schwartz Buys 2,500 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anterix Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Anterix by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Anterix by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anterix Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

