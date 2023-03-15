Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $64,440.48 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.49. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

