Insider Buying: Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) Director Matthew R. Plooster purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.15.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

