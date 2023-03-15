C William Hosler Buys 2,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C William Hosler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 33.8 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

