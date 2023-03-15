James G. Berbee Acquires 1,146 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGE Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

MGEE stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

