James G. Berbee Acquires 1,146 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MGE Energy Trading Up 4.2 %
MGEE stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.
MGE Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.
Institutional Trading of MGE Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
