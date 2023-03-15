Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 1,250 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 68,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 260,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

