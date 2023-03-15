Paul Grinberg Purchases 1,320 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:AX opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,955,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,120,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

