Michael M. Ozimek Buys 1,000 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $426,438.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $629.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

