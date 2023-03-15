Michael M. Ozimek Buys 1,000 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $426,438.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $629.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

