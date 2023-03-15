Susan D. Rector Purchases 2,100 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $764.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

