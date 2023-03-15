Steven Tsavaris Acquires 4,700 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Tsavaris bought 4,700 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 305,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,028.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $191.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

PDLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.