Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.81 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
