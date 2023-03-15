Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.81 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,943 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $4,651,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

