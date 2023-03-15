Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price at $20.36

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 161,042 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 287,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

