Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $138.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

