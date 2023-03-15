Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.86.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sun Communities Price Performance
SUI opened at $138.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.67.
Sun Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Communities (SUI)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.