Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,790 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,790 ($34.00).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday.

Diploma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,702 ($32.93) on Friday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,816.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,680.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,651.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,297.30%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

