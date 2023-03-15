Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $96,350.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

