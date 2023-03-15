Michael J. Long Sells 884 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %

ARW opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

