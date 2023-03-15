Ron J. Copher Acquires 2,578 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $59,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

