Robin A. Frew Sells 903,600 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

