Steven R. Stemler Buys 15,000 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on FSFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

