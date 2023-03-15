Steven R. Stemler Buys 15,000 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of FSFG opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
