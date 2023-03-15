CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) COO Ramesh Nuggihalli Sells 12,115 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) COO Ramesh Nuggihalli sold 12,115 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $178,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CECO Environmental Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CECO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

