Samuel Valenti III Sells 4,000 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 308.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 171.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

