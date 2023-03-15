Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CEO Buys 165 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.