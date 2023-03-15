Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CEO Buys 165 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $24.96.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.