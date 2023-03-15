Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at $756,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

