Jason A. Kitzmiller Buys 5,289 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,853.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,274.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $278.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
Read More
