Jason A. Kitzmiller Buys 5,289 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,853.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,274.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $278.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

