Vafa Jamali Buys 20,000 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) insider Vafa Jamali acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,273 shares in the company, valued at $765,983.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZimVie Price Performance

ZimVie stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZimVie Company Profile

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

