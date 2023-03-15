Bradley Ferguson Sells 10,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $131,400.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $315,050.40.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $508.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 4.78. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.