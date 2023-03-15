Insider Buying: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Acquires 5,016 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $325,889.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,889.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 7.7 %

LKFN stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.