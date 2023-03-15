Harlan F. Weisman Buys 150,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

