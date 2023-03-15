Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FIX opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

