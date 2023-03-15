Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Acquires $262,800.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

