Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Chegg stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 975.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

