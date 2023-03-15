Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $88.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Incyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

