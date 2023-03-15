Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $111.50 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

