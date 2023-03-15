Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.
CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $111.50 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
