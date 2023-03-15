American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) versus Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Head to Head Comparison

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -51.66% -10.98% -4.59% Empire State Realty Trust 5.30% 2.31% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $70.22 million 0.25 -$39.47 million ($22.16) -0.46 Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.46 $40.64 million $0.22 29.95

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Strategic Investment and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33

American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $8.15, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

