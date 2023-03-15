WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,450,584.00 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 101,584 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$63.50 ($42.33), for a total value of A$6,450,584.00 ($4,300,389.33).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Richard White sold 83,209 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$62.01 ($41.34), for a total transaction of A$5,159,790.09 ($3,439,860.06).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

WiseTech Global Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

