Eric Kalamaras Sells 62,660 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $1,052,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
TH stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.
Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
