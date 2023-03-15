Eric Kalamaras Sells 62,660 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $1,052,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50.

TH stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

