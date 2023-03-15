Sharon M. Gabriel Sells 3,810 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Shares of CLH stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
