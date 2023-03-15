Sharon M. Gabriel Sells 3,810 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.