Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $188,500,000.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -353.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

