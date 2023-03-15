Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 7,059 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Desroches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

