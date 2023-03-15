Phillip D. Green Buys 9,500 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE CFR opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

