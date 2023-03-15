Benoit Dageville Sells 57,564 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

About Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.