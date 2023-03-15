Robert C. Pohlad Sells 75,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

