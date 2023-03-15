Ulta Beauty, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.50 EPS.
ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.09.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
