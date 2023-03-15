Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.57), with a volume of 1175591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.59).

Several research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.50 ($0.81).

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

