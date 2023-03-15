Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $157.05

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.05 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 159.05 ($1.94), with a volume of 1048174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.65 ($2.04).

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 159 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 159 ($1.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 221.10 ($2.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.72.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

