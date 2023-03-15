Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,828.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,934 shares of company stock worth $575,946 and sold 31,740 shares worth $2,537,430. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

