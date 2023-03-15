Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRTP stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Air T has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.