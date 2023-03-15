First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

