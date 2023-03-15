Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Performance

Advanced Health Intelligence stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Advanced Health Intelligence has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

